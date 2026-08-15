Fadnavis's response on closure of 36,000 companies in Maharashtra a verbal jugglery: NCP (SP)

MUMBAI: The NCP (SP) on Saturday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of trying to mislead people on the closure of more than 36,000 companies in the state by obfuscation, days after party chief Sharad Pawar raised concerns over the matter.

The NCP (SP) cited the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs' response to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha about the shutdown of 36,211 companies in Maharashtra over the last five years.

Responding to the Opposition's criticism, Fadnavis had claimed that some people were deliberately citing figures of non-functional companies that never commenced operations.

On Saturday, the NCP (SP) stated on X that the official reply (in Lok Sabha) didn't mention that 76 per cent of these companies were "defunct" or had "never started", as claimed by the chief minister.

The party alleged that the chief minister's response "reveals his style of wordplay, juggling numbers and sidestepping the question on technical grounds.

"If, as you claim, the format of answers given in Parliament is fixed, then your argument itself raises questions about the completeness and accuracy of the written answers provided to the country's highest legislative forum," the NCP (SP) said.