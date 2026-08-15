Maharashtra will play key role in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat: Fadnavis

Maharashtra will play a crucial role in India’s journey towards becoming a “Viksit Bharat”, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday, highlighting the state’s economic growth and contribution to national development.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at Mantralaya on Independence Day, Fadnavis said Maharashtra was India’s largest economy and had recorded around 8.8 per cent growth in the first half of the year.

He said the government was working to ensure that development was not concentrated in a few areas, but reached every district and the last person. Around 13 districts, he said, had made significant progress towards becoming “growth engines”, with efforts under way to extend development to areas such as Gadchiroli and Palghar.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra’s development was being pursued in line with the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar.

He said the state had emerged as a major destination for startups and investment, creating employment opportunities for young people. Maharashtra had become the country’s “startup capital”, while an education city coming up in the state would provide cutting-edge education, he added.