‘I will remain in Maharashtra’: Fadnavis quashes buzz over joining Modi Cabinet

MUMBAI: Amid speculation over a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday ruled out a move to the Centre, saying he would remain in Maharashtra and continue serving as the state's chief minister.

Fadnavis made the remarks after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, where he discussed development projects in Maharashtra and sought the Centre's assistance on projects requiring funding and approvals.

Addressing the speculation about his possible induction into the Union Cabinet, Fadnavis said there was no truth to the reports.

"Whenever I come to Delhi, such speculation starts, but there is no truth or fact in it. There are some people who have no work and indulge in such baseless speculation," he said.

"If these people are happy with such speculation, let them be happy. I am not worried about their kite flying, airing the balloon, or building a castle in the sky exercise. I just want to tell them that I am in Maharashtra and will remain in Maharashtra, as I have been given this responsibility," Fadnavis said.

"I am honestly serving the people of Maharashtra and will continue to do so. There are some people who want that I should go to Delhi, but I will remain in Maharashtra," he added.