Bombay HC directs Maharashtra FDA to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Pune sweets shop

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra FDA to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to a Pune-based sweets shop for keeping its licence suspended despite a 98 per cent compliance report, noting that the regulator's intention was laudable but it had gone "overboard".

The shop, Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets, had challenged the FDA's action in the high court and said it had lost Rs 8.74 lakh in revenue since its closure in June.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the Food and Drug Administration's order suspending licenses of eateries and hotels was a "strange policy and perverse".

Meanwhile, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe told PTI that he would examine the order before responding.

The bench, while permitting the shop to reopen its business, ordered the department to pay the owners Rs 5 lakh compensation within a month.

"We have observed that your intention is laudable and some department has at least stood up. But you are going overboard. You should have immediately revoked the suspension of the license once you noticed 98 per cent compliance (in the re-inspection report)," the bench said.