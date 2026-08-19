Nine-year-old girl sexually assaulted, murdered in Pune; neighbour held

A 25-year-old daily wage labourer allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a nine-and-a-half-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Maharashtra’s Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Junnar tehsil. The accused has been taken into custody, police said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar called the incident "extremely shocking and unfortunate" and directed the police to conduct a thorough probe and ensure stringent action against the culprit.

Pawar said she would urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to have the case tried in a fast-track court.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Singh Gill said the accused and the victim knew each other.

"Both the accused and victim lived in the same neighbourhood and belong to the same community," he said.

The man went to the girl's house in the afternoon while she was watching television and lured her away on the pretext of offering her a guava. He allegedly took the girl to a farm nearby, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her, Gill said.

When the girl was not found in the evening, her family searched for her and later lodged a missing complaint.