Uddhav Thackeray seeks freeze on Shiv Sena name, bow-and-arrow symbol in Supreme Court

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the Shiv Sena party name and its bow-and-arrow symbol belong to Uddhav Thackeray and argued that if the court does not allot them to his faction, both should be frozen.

The hearing in the long-running dispute over the party's name and election symbol is in its final stage, with the Supreme Court expected to pronounce its judgment soon.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Shiv Sena (UBT), argued that the Election Commission's decision to allot the Shiv Sena name and bow-and-arrow symbol to the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was legally unsustainable.

The Election Commission had recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena based on the majority support it claimed from the party's MLAs and MPs following the 2022 split.

Sibal argued that elected representatives cannot be equated with the political party itself and that the support of MLAs and MPs should not determine ownership of a party's identity.

He urged the court to either recognise Thackeray's claim over the party name and symbol or, if it declined to do so, prevent both factions from using them.

“If they cannot get that symbol and I cannot get it either, then that symbol should be frozen,” Sibal submitted.