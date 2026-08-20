Aaditya Thackeray slams BJP over plan to turn Mumbai's iconic football ground into convention centre

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray has criticised the BJP-led administration in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the decision to convert Mumbai’s iconic Neville D’Souza football ground in Bandra into a convention and exhibition centre.

Thackeray alleged that the move was part of a broader “land giveaway” by the BJP and accused the party of taking “revenge” on Gen Z and young people who had protested against the government.

The BMC has changed the reservation of the football ground, paving the way for its conversion into a convention and exhibition centre despite a campaign by football enthusiasts, coaches and parents opposing the move.

The Neville D’Souza ground, named after former Indian footballer Neville D’Souza, has been used by more than 200 football clubs and hosts matches involving children and young players. It is among Mumbai’s prominent football grounds.

Thackeray alleged that the BJP-controlled BMC was distributing open spaces and playgrounds to the party’s elected representatives, builders and supporters.

“This land loot by the Chief Minister for his friends is shocking, and yet not so. One wonders what is the hurry and the worry that has pushed the CM to loot lands in Mumbai so openly for his friends. Or is it just BJP taking revenge for Gen Z and the youth stepping out to protest against its incompetence?” he said.

Thackeray said playgrounds and open spaces were essential not only for recreation but also as “lung purifiers” and urban green spaces.

He alleged that another open plot was being given to a BJP MLA’s associates for Rs 21 lakh a year, while two Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plots were being given away free of cost.

He also alleged that the Neville D’Souza ground was being taken away from football enthusiasts and that a plot earmarked for a sports complex in Mulund was being converted into a petrol pump.

“All of this is solely for the benefit of BJP’s pampered builders and contractors. On the other hand, BJP is taking revenge on ‘Gen Z’ who question them and on Mumbaikars,” Thackeray alleged.

He claimed that land worth thousands of crores of rupees, particularly open spaces, was being given away in Mumbai at “throwaway prices”.

“We will fight against this land giveaway scam,” he said.