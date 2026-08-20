C-section horror in Maharashtra's Beed: Surgical gloves, wipes allegedly left inside 19-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Beed district is reportedly in critical condition after surgical gloves and paper wipes were allegedly left inside her abdomen during a Caesarean section at Beed District Hospital.

Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad underwent a C-section on August 1 to deliver her child. After being discharged from the hospital, she reportedly developed severe abdominal pain and nausea. Her condition worsened, prompting the family to seek further medical treatment at a private facility.

A scan subsequently revealed foreign objects inside her abdomen, according to reports. She was then shifted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune, where doctors performed emergency surgery to remove the items.

Gaikwad remains in the Intensive Care Unit and is reportedly in a serious condition. Her family has said that she is currently too weak to hold her newborn baby.

The incident came to light after the family lodged an official complaint, prompting authorities to initiate an inquiry into the alleged medical negligence.

Beed District Surgeon Satishkumar Solanke said show-cause notices had been issued to the doctor who performed the surgery and members of the assisting medical staff.

A special inquiry committee constituted through the Deputy Director of Health Services, Latur Circle, has also reportedly visited the Beed hospital to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.