Maharashtra RTO offices begin drive to check auto, taxi drivers' Marathi knowledge

MUMBAI: Regional Transport Offices across Maharashtra on Thursday launched a drive to check taxi and autorickshaw drivers' working knowledge of Marathi, with teams ordered to videograph the exercise, officials said.

The drive is being conducted under the Motor Vehicle rules notified on August 12, which require these public transport drivers to have working knowledge of Marathi, said officials.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday announced a month-long drive to check the Marathi language proficiency of drivers across the state and directed RTOs to videograph the process.

Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad will oversee the statewide drive, while RTO flying squads have been instructed to conduct checks, said officials.

Sarnaik has said that drivers found lacking in the required proficiency would initially be given an opportunity to learn the language.