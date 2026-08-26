Maharashtra contractor allegedly dies by suicide over unpaid bills; Opposition slams Fadnavis govt

A 37-year-old government contractor allegedly died by suicide at his home in Navi Mumbai over non-payment of outstanding bills, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Gajanan Devkate, was found hanging at his flat in the Shagun Paradise building in Ulwe on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Devkate was under severe financial strain amid unpaid bills despite the completion of work. He had repeatedly visited the executive engineer's office in Mumbai seeking payment, but without success, the official from Ulwe police station said.

Police sources said Devkate had taken contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and various government departments.

Investigators also found that he had written to the executive engineer about a year ago, expressing frustration over delayed payments. In the letter, he said he had visited the office at least 10 times to secure his dues.

Ulwe police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Maharashtra accused the state government of driving Marathi contractors to the brink of suicide and demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar raised the issue on social media and demanded accountability from the authorities.

"Year after year, fatigued by not receiving bills worth crores of rupees, the Marathi contractors in the state have been driven to the brink of suicide by this government. So far, 6 contractors have taken their own lives, and today, contractor Gajanan Devkate from Navi Mumbai has also ended his life," Pawar said on X.

He questioned why contractors from Maharashtra were allegedly not receiving payments when bills worth crores of rupees for contractors from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh were being cleared promptly.

"No matter how many protests they stage or demands they make through constitutional means, the government does not pay the contractors' bills. Therefore, why not file a culpable homicide charge against this government for forcing them into suicide?" Pawar alleged.

He also urged contractors not to resort to suicide.

"I earnestly request all Marathi contractors: suicide is not the way. We must unite and wage a massive struggle for our rights, our families, and our very existence. Through the path of struggle, we will bring this government back on track -- but please, no one should resort to suicide. Heartfelt tribute to Gajanan Devkate! We all share in the grief of his family," the legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)