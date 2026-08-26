MPSC cancels Drug Inspector recruitment process over paper leak findings

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector Group-B posts under the Food and Drug Administration Department following a preliminary inquiry into alleged malpractice in the screening examination conducted earlier this year.

The commission on Tuesday decided to conduct a fresh examination for the posts, saying the step was necessary for ensuring that all candidates get a fair and equal opportunity, and for maintaining the confidence of candidates in the recruitment process by safeguarding the integrity, transparency and impartiality of its examinations.

Cancellation of the process means that even candidates who had cleared the screening examination and subsequently appeared for interviews will have to take the fresh examination.

Of the total, 485 candidates were eligible for appointment to the posts.

The decision comes after the MPSC received complaints regarding alleged irregularities in the screening examination held on March 22 this year.

The complaints claimed that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the examination and that the material was subsequently circulated through social media and other electronic platforms, the commission said in its statement.

The recruitment process had been initiated through an advertisement issued on July 29, 2025.

The screening examination was conducted offline at six divisional headquarters across Maharashtra on March 22 this year.

The result of the examination was declared on June 12, after which 506 candidates were found eligible for the interview stage, it said.

Of these, 488 candidates appeared for interviews conducted between July 1 and 22.

After completion of the interviews, the MPSC published a provisional general merit list comprising 488 candidates, including 485 candidates found eligible for appointment and three declared ineligible, the MPSC said in its statement.

However, complaints concerning the conduct of the screening examination were received by the commission between July 22 and 26 through e-mail from some candidates as well as public representatives.