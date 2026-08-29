Maratha activist Manoj Jarange begins indefinite fast, demands certificates based on 58 lakh Kunbi records

Quota activist Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, demanding that the Maharashtra government immediately issue caste certificates based on the 58 lakh Kunbi records identified earlier. He asserted that the Maratha community would not grant the government any more time to address its demands.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange described the protest as his "final agitation". He accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of holding a "grudge" against the Maratha community and alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was quietly supporting him.

Jarange also called for the abolition of the caste verification committee and threatened to march to the Chief Minister’s official residence in Mumbai if the government failed to resolve all outstanding quota-related issues.

"Devendra Fadnavis is deliberately bearing a grudge against the Maratha community, and Eknath Shinde is giving him covert support through Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat. If they do not resolve our issues, we will march to Varsha bungalow, the Chief Minister’s official residence in Mumbai," he said.

"We will speak to the government delegation if they come to negotiate, but they must arrive with concrete solutions," Jarange added.

Jarange has led several agitations demanding that eligible members of the Maratha community be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian community that receives reservation benefits in education and government employment under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.