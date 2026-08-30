Fadnavis reaches out to fasting Jarange as Maratha quota stir intensifies, Mumbai march deadline nears

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reached out to fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, saying the government is ready to discuss demands that are legally and constitutionally valid and do not violate Supreme Court orders.

Jarange is on the second day of an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, demanding that all eligible Marathas be issued Kunbi caste certificates, which provide reservation benefits under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. He has warned of marching to Mumbai if the government fails to act by September 12.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said government representatives were attending a farmer event in Parbhani to discuss the demands of demonstrators. Jarange had criticised the event and questioned its timing.

"Earlier also we found a way to address their issues, and we are going forward to resolve their demands. Similarly, Eknath Shinde is also very sensitive to these issues from the very beginning," Fadnavis said.

On the second day of his fast, Jarange targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, rebel Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav and state minister Sanjay Shirsat over the event in Parbhani, alleging that it was being held to mock the Maratha community.

"Why are you bringing Shinde here to dance on our chests? Why hold this programme now in the name of farmers? It could have been organised later," Jarange said.