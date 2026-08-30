Speeding SUV kills senior citizen on morning walk in Nagpur; three detained

NAGPUR: A 74-year-old man out on a morning walk was killed after a speeding Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) hit him in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Sunday, police said.

One of the SUV’s passengers was injured in the incident, which occurred around 5.30 am on Japanese Garden Road in the Civil Lines area, less than a kilometre from the chief minister’s official residence here, officials said.

Three persons have been detained, and a case has been registered against the SUV driver, the police said.

According to eyewitnesses, three cars were speeding in the area when one of them hit the man.

A probe was underway to ascertain if the SUV occupants were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, Gittikhadan police station inspector Saran Mirashi told PTI.

As per preliminary information, the SUV had three occupants when it hit the victim, Kailash Sondia, a resident of Awasthi Chowk, who was on a morning walk near Japanese Garden, according to police.

The victim, who suffered serious head injuries, was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The police have detained the SUV driver, identified as Tushar Kakde, and two other persons --Yash Shinde and Himanshu Raut. A case has been registered against the SUV driver on charges of culpable homicide, he said.

One of the SUV passengers was injured in the incident, the official said.

The police were verifying if there were more persons in the SUV at the time of the incident and whether the occupants were under the influence of liquor, he said.

Police will also question eyewitnesses and scan CCTV footage along the route to determine whether more cars were involved and if they were racing or speeding on the road, he added.