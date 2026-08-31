Over 2.06 crore Maharashtra voters left out of draft electoral roll after SIR

MUMBAI: More than 2.06 crore electors, or 21.14% of Maharashtra's voter base, have been excluded in the draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

Before the SIR exercise, Maharashtra had 9,78,54,049 registered electors. Of these, 7,71,65,562, or 78.86 per cent, have been included in the draft electoral rolls, while 2,06,88,487 electors, or 21.14%, have not been included.

The draft roll comprises 3,95,89,905 male electors, 3,75,72,570 female electors and 3,087 third-gender electors, according to the state election authorities.

The enumeration forms of the 2,06,88,487 electors could not be collected because they were absent or could not be found at their registered addresses, had shifted, were deceased, had registered elsewhere or had duplicate entries. The category also includes electors who refused to fill in and submit the enumeration form.

Pune recorded the highest number of uncollectable enumeration forms at 28.6 lakh, followed by Thane with 28.5 lakh and Mumbai Suburban with 26.5 lakh. Nagpur recorded 14.43 lakh, Nashik 10.27 lakh and Mumbai City 9.5 lakh such cases.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office said draft electoral rolls were also being made available to representatives of recognised political parties at the district level in both soft and hard copies.

Lists of electors whose names were included in the rolls before the revision but could not be included in the draft rolls are also being provided, along with reasons such as absence, shifting, death and duplicate entries.

The Election Commission has opened a claims and objections window for eligible electors whose names have not been included in the draft rolls. The window will remain open from August 31 to September 30.

Eligible electors whose names are missing from the draft rolls, as well as new electors who have attained or will attain the age of 18 by October 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration.

Objections to entries can be submitted through Form 7, while corrections to details such as name, address, age or gender can be requested through Form 8.

Electoral Registration Officers and their assistants will process claims, objections and notices from August 31 to October 29. After verification, the concerned Electoral Registration Officer will take an appropriate decision on applications and include eligible electors in the final electoral roll.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, according to the Election Commission's timetable.

(With inputs from PTI)