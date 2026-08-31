Over 2.06 crore Maharashtra voters missing from draft electoral roll after SIR

More than 2.06 crore electors, or 21.14 per cent of Maharashtra's previous voter base, have not been included in the draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Chief Electoral Officer said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The draft roll contains over 7.71 crore voters, accounting for 78.86 per cent of the electorate before the revision. It comprises around 3.95 crore men, 3.75 crore women and 3,087 third-gender voters, according to state election authorities.

The enumeration forms of 2,06,88,487 electors could not be collected as they were untraceable, deceased or had shifted from their registered addresses, officials said.

Before the SIR exercise, Maharashtra had around 9.78 crore registered voters.

Pune recorded the highest number of uncollectable enumeration forms at 28.6 lakh, followed by Thane with 28.5 lakh and Mumbai Suburban with 26.5 lakh. Nagpur recorded 14.43 lakh, Nashik 10.27 lakh and Mumbai City 9.5 lakh such cases.

The category includes voters who could not be found at their registered addresses, had moved elsewhere, were deceased, had registered at another location or had duplicate entries. It also includes those who declined to submit the enumeration form.

The Election Commission has opened a claims and objections window for eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft roll. They can submit claims for inclusion between August 31 and September 30.

Voters seeking inclusion can file Form 6 along with the required declaration, while objections to entries can be submitted through Form 7. Corrections to details such as name, address, age or gender can be requested through Form 8.

Electoral registration officers and their assistants will process claims, objections and notices from August 31 to October 29.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, according to the Election Commission's timetable.

(With inputs from PTI)