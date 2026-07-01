Maharashtra TET: Question papers leaked from private printing press in Agra, finds probe

PATNA: The ongoing probe in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case has found that the confidential question papers were allegedly sourced directly from Mahim Patran Pvt. Ltd, a private printing press located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Maharashtra police in cooperation with its counterparts in Bihar, arrested Suman Gupta, wife of Bijendra Gupta, the alleged mastermind of the paper leak racket.

Sources claimed that Suman was aware of the paper leak racket, and that investigators suspect Gupta conducted several financial transactions in her presence.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Gupta allegedly earned crores of rupees through the paper leak network. Investigators suspect the proceeds were used to acquire properties, including a flat in Delhi and a house in Patna.

Police are now probing how Gupta amassed these assets despite having no known source of income or regular occupation. Investigators suspect the properties were acquired using proceeds from the paper leak syndicate.

Earlier, three people were arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak after police recovered four sets of question papers during a trap operation in the Kongaon area of Thane district, officials said. One of them is a resident of Haryana, while the other two are from Bihar.

During questioning, the accused stated that Bijendra Gupta was the mastermind of the entire paper leak network.

Gupta, who is absconding, is originally a resident of Sherpur village under Vidyapati police station limits in Samastipur district. Investigators also believe the question papers were brought from Delhi, with the accused allegedly demanding around Rs 1.5 crore in exchange for the leaked papers.

Gupta allegedly has been linked to multiple paper leak cases. He has allegedly been involved in leaks related to the 2023 Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) examination, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination.

Gupta's father, Baleshwar Sah told the media that he had not met his son for many years. After his primary education, Gupta left their village and moved to Begusarai. He lost contact with his family thereafter.