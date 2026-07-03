17-year-old girl electrocuted in floodwater in Thane as heavy rain batters Maharashtra

THANE: A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly coming into contact with a live electric wire submerged in rainwater in the Mumbra area of Thane during heavy rainfall, officials said.
Residents alleged that an exposed and improperly installed electrical wire belonging to a power supply company caused electricity to spread through accumulated rainwater, resulting in the fatal incident.
The teenager, who lived with her father and younger brother, died at the scene. Her family has accused the authorities of negligence, claiming the tragedy could have been prevented.
Her uncle, Mohammed Chandiwala, has called for justice and adequate compensation, alleging that the electrocution was the result of poor maintenance and unsafe electrical infrastructure.
Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint, and an investigation is under way.
The incident is the latest in a series of rain-related fatalities across the Mumbai metropolitan region as relentless monsoon showers continue to wreak havoc. On Thursday, an 11-year-old boy was killed after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur, while a 60-year-old man lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka during heavy rain.
Elsewhere, a truck overturned near Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion–Panvel Highway, causing significant traffic disruption after blocking several lanes. Emergency services and local authorities worked to clear the vehicle and restore the flow of traffic.
Severe waterlogging was reported in several parts of Mumbai, including Dadar East and Sion Gandhi Market, disrupting daily life and causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Civic authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel while emergency teams continue to clear debris and respond to flooding across the city.
(With inputs from ANI)