17-year-old girl electrocuted in floodwater in Thane as heavy rain batters Maharashtra

THANE: A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly coming into contact with a live electric wire submerged in rainwater in the Mumbra area of Thane during heavy rainfall, officials said.

Residents alleged that an exposed and improperly installed electrical wire belonging to a power supply company caused electricity to spread through accumulated rainwater, resulting in the fatal incident.

The teenager, who lived with her father and younger brother, died at the scene. Her family has accused the authorities of negligence, claiming the tragedy could have been prevented.

Her uncle, Mohammed Chandiwala, has called for justice and adequate compensation, alleging that the electrocution was the result of poor maintenance and unsafe electrical infrastructure.

Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint, and an investigation is under way.