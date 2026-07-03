Actor Preity Zinta moves Bombay HC against deepfakes, AI-generated and morphed content

Actor Preity Zinta has moved the Bombay High Court seeking the removal of AI-generated deepfake images and morphed content featuring her on several social media and online platforms.

She also sought the court's injunction against posting such unauthorised content featuring her.

A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar on Friday, after hearing brief submissions in the case, asked the parties including the online platforms, to work out a mechanism for takedown of the offending material from the websites.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on July 6.

In her suit, Zinta has referred to videos, images and chatbot-style interactions depicting her through AI-generated deepfakes and morphed visuals.

She sought urgent orders from the high court directing such sites to immediately delete such content and also an injunction prohibiting such entities from posting unauthorised content featuring her.

A deepfake is synthetic media -- like an image, audio or video recording -- created using artificial intelligence to convincingly replace or alter a person's likeness or voice.

(With inputs from PTI)