Maharashtra FDA issues notices to 'so-called' energy drinks firms, asks them to follow norms

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department issued notices to 12 multinational cold drink manufacturing firms, asking them to follow FDA guidelines and not label their cold drinks as energy drinks on their bottles.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Munde said that they issued the notices to 12 cold drink manufacturing firms, including Coca-Cola, Red Bull, and Sting, not to mislead the consumer by writing and claiming them as energy drinks.
He said these cold drink manufacturing firms have to abide by the FDA Annexure A and Schedule IV guidelines, which clearly mention that these drinks are not any type of energy drink as mentioned.
“There are also guidelines that, within 500 metres of schools and college premises, the shop owners are not allowed to sell such drinks. If anyone is selling, then inspections would be carried out, and action would be taken against those who are violating the norms,” said Narhari Zirwal, the minister, FDA.
BJP MLA Vikran Pachput raised the question that in Ahilya Nagar, one schoolboy died after drinking this so-called energy drink—Sting.
The minister, in his reply, said that they will ask to collect the sample where the boy bought that particular so-called energy drink and check in the government labs whether it was adulterated and verify the ingredients as well.
The FDA commissioner, Tukaram Munde spearhead the mission against the firms that are selling adulterated food and drinks with false claims. He said that if anyone indulges in malpractice, then strict action would be taken against them.