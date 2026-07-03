Maharashtra FDA issues notices to 'so-called' energy drinks firms, asks them to follow norms

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department issued notices to 12 multinational cold drink manufacturing firms, asking them to follow FDA guidelines and not label their cold drinks as energy drinks on their bottles.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Munde said that they issued the notices to 12 cold drink manufacturing firms, including Coca-Cola, Red Bull, and Sting, not to mislead the consumer by writing and claiming them as energy drinks.

He said these cold drink manufacturing firms have to abide by the FDA Annexure A and Schedule IV guidelines, which clearly mention that these drinks are not any type of energy drink as mentioned.