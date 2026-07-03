Maharashtra halt to RTI rules change after Hazare stir threat

MUMBAI: After social activist Anna Hazare’s indefinite hunger strike announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an immediate stay on the controversial amendments to Right to Information (RTI) rules.

The Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, proposed several changes, including a higher application fee, mandatory identity proof and a restriction that each application should deal with one subject.

Fadnavis on Thursday asked the chief commissioner of RTI to stay the new notified rules.

Hazare had urged the government to withdraw the notified rules, alleging that they dilute the spirit of the RTI Act and make it more difficult for citizens to access government information. He had threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if the amendments to the RTI rules were not withdrawn.

In a memorandum addressed to CM Fadnavis, Hazare claimed that the new rules introduce procedural hurdles, higher costs and complications in the appeal process, thereby weakening accountability.