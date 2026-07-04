Mumbai under red alert as heavy rain floods low-lying areas, disrupts train services; schools shut

MUMBAI: Mumbai and its extended suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall, which submerged several low-lying areas and disrupted local train services in the financial capital.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Sunday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai, Thane and parts of the Konkan region.
Taking stock of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged people not to step out unless absolutely necessary. He said the IMD's red alert prompted the state to ask the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and other rescue agencies to remain on high alert and respond swiftly to emergency calls from stranded residents.
Amid the downpour, schools in Mumbai and Thane remained closed on Saturday. Several waterlogged roads were shut to traffic to prevent accidents. Key stretches in Andheri, Hindmata, Milan Subway and Chembur were among those closed due to severe waterlogging. Incidents of tree-falling were also reported from Marine Drive, Andheri and other parts of the city.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said around 10,000 civic workers have been deployed and are working on a war footing to drain waterlogged areas and restore normal movement. The BMC has installed 448 pumps at flood-prone locations and deployed experienced operators to ensure uninterrupted drainage operations.
The BMC also issued an advisory urging citizens to stay indoors and avoid open manholes, drains, dangerous trees, electric poles and snapped power lines. Residents were asked to immediately inform the BMC's disaster management control room or local ward offices about any emergencies requiring rescue or assistance.
The civic body also cautioned that prolonged waterlogging could increase the risk of leptospirosis due to rodent exposure. It advised citizens to take necessary precautions and, where medically appropriate, take a 200 mg dose of doxycycline as a preventive measure.