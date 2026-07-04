Mumbai under red alert as heavy rain floods low-lying areas, disrupts train services; schools shut

MUMBAI: Mumbai and its extended suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall, which submerged several low-lying areas and disrupted local train services in the financial capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Sunday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai, Thane and parts of the Konkan region.

Taking stock of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged people not to step out unless absolutely necessary. He said the IMD's red alert prompted the state to ask the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and other rescue agencies to remain on high alert and respond swiftly to emergency calls from stranded residents.

Amid the downpour, schools in Mumbai and Thane remained closed on Saturday. Several waterlogged roads were shut to traffic to prevent accidents. Key stretches in Andheri, Hindmata, Milan Subway and Chembur were among those closed due to severe waterlogging. Incidents of tree-falling were also reported from Marine Drive, Andheri and other parts of the city.