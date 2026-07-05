'BJP-mukt Ram': Uddhav launches 'Ram Raksha' campaign over Ayodhya donation row

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched his "Ram Raksha" agitation over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, accusing the BJP of exploiting Hindutva and asserting that "those looting Hindus are in power".
Addressing a gathering outside the Hanuman temple in Dadar, central Mumbai, Thackeray recited the Hanuman Stotra, Hanuman Chalisa and Ram Raksha Stotra before demanding an impartial investigation into the alleged financial irregularities.
"If anyone loots a temple by misusing Hindutva, then Hindus will not spare them," he said.
Thackeray also raised the slogan of a "BJP-mukt Ram", saying Lord Ram belongs to everyone and cannot be appropriated by any political party.
The BJP hit back, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying he was pleased that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief had "finally remembered Ram" after allegedly abandoning the path shown by the deity.
Speaking to reporters in Gadchiroli on the sidelines of an event, Fadnavis said, "Our only expectation was that he should remember Ram. He had abandoned Ram's path. That's why his party declined. If he walks the path of Ram, it will be good for him. Not just today, I expect that he will recite 'Ram Raksha' every day."
Since Thackeray severed ties with the BJP in 2019 and formed an alliance with the Congress, the BJP has repeatedly accused him of abandoning Hindutva. The issue also figured prominently in the 2022 revolt led by current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who cited ideological differences while splitting the Shiv Sena.
Continuing his attack, Thackeray said, "In the last 12 years, we thought our 'bhagwa' (saffron) government was in power. Atal ji (former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) had said that now Hindus would not get beaten up. It is unfortunate that the people in power are looting Hindus."
Dressed in a saffron kurta, the former chief minister said those accused of wrongdoing could not be expected to investigate themselves.
"A robber cannot be asked to probe the robbery committed by him. It has to be done impartially or else a clean chit will be given to everyone," he said.
Thackeray vowed to continue the agitation until an impartial inquiry was conducted and urged party workers to take the campaign to villages across Maharashtra.
He said Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had awakened Hindus, but alleged that they were now being "hypnotised".
The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple came to light on June 7. An FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government. Eight persons associated with the temple's donation collection and counting process have since been arrested, and the investigation is continuing.
"Money was being hidden in toilets. This is their dirty Hindutva. This is an insult to Hindutva," Thackeray alleged.
Expressing concern over other major Hindu shrines, he referred to the slogan, "Ayodhya toh jhanki hai, Kashi, Mathura abhi baaki hain (Ayodhya was a trailer, and Kashi and Mathura are yet to come)."
"We are staunch Hindus who take pride in our country. We are innocent and naive but not fools. Now Hindus will not spare you if our Hindutva is misused to loot a temple," he said.
Thackeray also accused those criticising his party of being "chor rakshaks" (protectors of thieves).
Without naming the BJP, he said slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" and "Mandir Wahi Banayenge" had been used to capture political power, while claiming that no political party had contributed to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as much as Shiv Sainiks.
He further referred to allegations made by Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, head of Jyotir Math in Uttarakhand, regarding the alleged theft of several kilograms of gold from the Kedarnath shrine. Thackeray also cited allegations of land irregularities involving the Madhya Pradesh government in Ujjain and claimed there were reports of theft at the Badrinath temple, alleging that the misuse of faith had become a recurring pattern.
(With PTI inputs)