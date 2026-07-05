'BJP-mukt Ram': Uddhav launches 'Ram Raksha' campaign over Ayodhya donation row

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched his "Ram Raksha" agitation over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, accusing the BJP of exploiting Hindutva and asserting that "those looting Hindus are in power".

Addressing a gathering outside the Hanuman temple in Dadar, central Mumbai, Thackeray recited the Hanuman Stotra, Hanuman Chalisa and Ram Raksha Stotra before demanding an impartial investigation into the alleged financial irregularities.

"If anyone loots a temple by misusing Hindutva, then Hindus will not spare them," he said.

Thackeray also raised the slogan of a "BJP-mukt Ram", saying Lord Ram belongs to everyone and cannot be appropriated by any political party.

The BJP hit back, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying he was pleased that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief had "finally remembered Ram" after allegedly abandoning the path shown by the deity.

Speaking to reporters in Gadchiroli on the sidelines of an event, Fadnavis said, "Our only expectation was that he should remember Ram. He had abandoned Ram's path. That's why his party declined. If he walks the path of Ram, it will be good for him. Not just today, I expect that he will recite 'Ram Raksha' every day."