Raut claims Congress MLC offered Rs 20 crore to switch loyalties; legislator refutes allegation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed Maharashtra Congress MLC Dhiraj Lingade was offered Rs 20 crore to switch loyalties, a charge denied by the legislator himself.

Raut did not elaborate further, nor did he specify who offered Lingade money and which party the Congress MLC was supposed to join.

"You are poaching party workers, MPs and MLAs... Rs 20 crore offer was given to one Lingade. This is my information," Raut claimed.

He further said the end of those who do not understand where to stop is very tragic.

This applies for all politicians, Raut added.

"One needs to stop," he said, referring to the poaching of lawmakers.

Talking to reporters, Lingade denied receiving any such offer and said he was surprised by the claim made by Raut.

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader and state minister Girish Mahajan also brushed aside Raut's claim.

Raut keeps talking about imaginary figures, Mahajan said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) should instead focus on strengthening its organisation, he said in a swipe at Raut.

(With inputs from PTI)