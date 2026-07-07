NCP (SP)-BJP ties under spotlight after report of confidential Jayant Patil-Vinod Tawde meeting

MUMBAI: Following a report by The New Indian Express indicating that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is initiating talks with the BJP, it has emerged that senior party leader Jayant Patil and BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde reportedly held a confidential meeting to discuss the blueprint of a potential alliance.

It was reported that Sharad Pawar has initiated parallel tracks of discussion: one with the Congress regarding a potential merger, and another with the BJP-led NDA over extending legislative support..

The NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs and 10 MLAs in Maharashtra. According to sources, the BJP is keen to secure the party's support in Parliament for the smooth passage of key legislation.

A source familiar with the discussions claimed the NCP (SP) had sought one Union Cabinet berth for Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and two ministerial berths in the Maharashtra government for Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad.

"NCP (SP) majority of the MPs and MLAs are in the opinion of joining hands with the power to get the development fund and survive in competitive politics. The party is keen on important ministerial portfolios. Once that is finalised, an official announcement of support to the NDA will be made," the source said.

However, both Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule denied reports of any such meeting or alliance discussions.

Patil said political leaders routinely interact across party lines, while Sule said, "We are also part of various government-constituted committees where different party MPs are members. We do attend such meetings and meet the MPs of ruling and opposition parties; that does not mean we are joining them."

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also dismissed speculation about supporting the BJP.

"The NCP (SP) is a secular and progressive party while the BJP harps on a communal agenda. Therefore, there is no question of extending support to the BJP and being part of the NDA," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have reportedly begun internal consultations on the possibility of an NCP (SP)-Congress merger. According to party sources, Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal have spoken individually with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders to seek their views.

Some leaders, sources said, expressed concern that an NCP (SP) merger could allow its leaders to dominate the party's organisational affairs and decision-making, and urged the leadership to deliberate carefully before taking a call.