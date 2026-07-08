At least 16 feared trapped after waste mound crashes onto building, causing it to collapse amid heavy rain in Pune

At least 16 people are feared trapped after a huge mountain-like pile of legacy waste crashed onto an adjacent three-storey building, causing it to collapse, following heavy rains in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body, according to an official.

"Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building," said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.

He said as many as 16 employees of the private company are believed to be inside the building.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway, he said.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from PTI)