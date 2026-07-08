Heavy rains pound Mumbai; train services affected, Tulsi and Vihar lakes overflow

Mumbai woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, with delays in local train services adding to commuters' woes after a brief break in showers.

Long-distance train services towards Gujarat remained disrupted due to waterlogging in the Vasai-Virar section in neighbouring Palghar district and at several locations in south Gujarat. Operations on the Mumbai–Pune route were also yet to be fully restored following landslides in the Bhor Ghat section on Monday.

Videos showed long queues of passengers wading through flooded tracks using mobile phone flashlights even after midnight following suspension of suburban services beyond Vasai Road in Palghar on Tuesday evening.

Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing late at night following heavy rainfall in its catchment area, hours after the nearby Vihar lake overflowed, civic officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs during the day.

Local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, on both the Central Railway and Western Railway networks were running late by 25 to 30 minutes, while Metro and public bus services operated normally.

Suburban services on a section of the Central Railway (CR) network were delayed after ballast beneath the tracks was washed away between Neral and Shelu stations in neighbouring Raigad district due to heavy rainfall in the early hours.

The ballast washout near Neral station was noticed at around 4 am. Both tracks were attended to immediately and train services resumed before 6.15 am, CR Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila told PTI.

Restoration work in the Bhor Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala stations was still underway following the landslide earlier this week, he said. As a result, several long-distance trains have been diverted, cancelled or short-terminated.