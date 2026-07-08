Sena corporator 'assaults' doctors in Thane, Oppn targets CM; MP Shrikant Shinde condemns attack

MUMBAI/THANE: A ruling Shiv Sena corporator and his associates allegedly assaulted two doctors and other staff at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another facility, police said on Wednesday.

While the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) targeted the government, asking if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would tolerate such "hooliganism", ruling Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, a doctor himself, condemned the attack and said strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

The incident that occurred at the civic-run hospital in Kalyan on Monday evening was captured on a video, which later went viral on social media.

The video purportedly showed the Sena corporator, Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre, hitting the doctors.

A case was registered against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday night, following public outrage and pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which threatened to shut clinics and hospitals in the area if immediate action was not taken.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP in the state Mahayuti government.

Latching on to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X, asked if CM Fadnavis will tolerate this "goondagiri" of his ally? "Will he arrest the goon of mindhe gang and dismiss him from his seat of Corporator? Or does he send out a signal to not just doctors and nurses but to everyone that Maharashtra sees such lawlessness and is ok with it," Thackeray said.