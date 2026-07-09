Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defends Mumbai-Pune Highway ‘Missing Link’ project

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has come under fire for his remarks directed at the opposition and critics who have questioned the quality of state government projects and its policies.
The Chief Minister defended the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) after the entrance arch of the Rs 7,000 crore, 14-km Missing Link tunnel on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway was damaged during the first spell of heavy rain.
Fadnavis said he was proud of the work carried out under his leadership and expressed confidence that it would be remembered even two decades from now. Referring to criticism over the damage to portions of the entrance arch of the Missing Link tunnel on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, he said he would accept criticism but would not tolerate remarks that, according to him, insult Maharashtra.
“People who have no respect or support in their own villages, and whom not even their village dogs acknowledge, are criticising the Chief Minister on social media. These are Bhadeke Tatu -- rented people who work for the money and criticize others,” Fadnavis said, threatening them that he would teach them a lesson if they continue to do so.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the way CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke and used low-level language for the opposition and critics shows his deep frustrations and arrogance.
“The arrogance of the CM will vanish within seconds when power goes out of his hands. By looking at the incumbent CM's language, Maharashtra really needs a cultural and well-articulated CM. We should not blame Mr Fadnavis because the product depends on the soil. There is no emergency in Maharashtra, and we want to know whether one has been imposed in Maharashtra? So that the opposition and people are prevented from speaking their mind and criticising the government for their wrong work and crumbling infrastructure,” Raut said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said that CM Devendra Fadnavis is mistaking him for ‘Maharashtra’ and forgetting the difference between the ruling party – government and Maharashtra.
“The government comes and goes, but Maharashtra as a state remains. People are criticizing the ruling party and its head for corruption-ridden, inferior-quality work, not the state of Maharashtra. The citizens of the state pay taxes, and through these taxes, the infrastructures developed. So, it’s the right of every citizen to ask questions and get an account of their paid tax money, whether it has been used for good-quality development or paying kickbacks and commissions. CM Fadnavis cannot snatch that fundamental right of asking questions to the establishment that has been given by the Indian Constitution. And people voted you in power, so we at least expect good service, not arrogance and abuses,” Andhare said.