Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defends Mumbai-Pune Highway ‘Missing Link’ project

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has come under fire for his remarks directed at the opposition and critics who have questioned the quality of state government projects and its policies.

The Chief Minister defended the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) after the entrance arch of the Rs 7,000 crore, 14-km Missing Link tunnel on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway was damaged during the first spell of heavy rain.

Fadnavis said he was proud of the work carried out under his leadership and expressed confidence that it would be remembered even two decades from now. Referring to criticism over the damage to portions of the entrance arch of the Missing Link tunnel on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, he said he would accept criticism but would not tolerate remarks that, according to him, insult Maharashtra.

“People who have no respect or support in their own villages, and whom not even their village dogs acknowledge, are criticising the Chief Minister on social media. These are Bhadeke Tatu -- rented people who work for the money and criticize others,” Fadnavis said, threatening them that he would teach them a lesson if they continue to do so.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the way CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke and used low-level language for the opposition and critics shows his deep frustrations and arrogance.