Maharashtra sets up panel headed by Justice Ranjana Desai to draft Uniform Civil Code

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the constitution of a seven-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai, to prepare a draft for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Making the announcement in the Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said the panel comprises former High Court judges R C Chavan and S G Mehare, former Maharashtra Chief Secretary D K Jain, former Advocate General Virendra Saraf, constitutional expert Ramesh Patange and educationist Suvarna Rawal.

He said the committee is expected to submit its report within six months. “We will make efforts to introduce the legislation in the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur,” he said.

Referring to the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, Fadnavis said, “Accordingly, a seven-member committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Desai to prepare a framework for implementing a Uniform Civil Code.”

(With inputs from PTI)