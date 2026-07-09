'Trauma of giving birth in prison unbearable': Nashik court while granting bail to Nida Khan

As it granted bail to a pregnant Muslim woman accused in an alleged religious conversion case, a Nashik court observed that the trauma of giving birth in prison is unbearable for anyone.

In his order on a plea filed by former TCS employee Nida Khan, Additional Sessions Judge (Nashik Road court) K G Joshi said, "The trauma of giving birth in a prison like Lord Krishna or the related social stigma is not bearable for anyone."

"To avoid such an agonising situation and for the welcome and overall welfare of the newborn baby, it would be just and proper to exercise judicial discretion in favour of the applicant-accused," it added.

The judge said that keeping the pregnant applicant detained would serve no purpose as the investigation was complete and the charge sheet had been filed.

Besides her pregnancy, Khan's lawyer Rahul Kasliwal also claimed that she was innocent and had been falsely implicated.

He submitted that Khan was highly educated and was previously employed as an "Associate" at TCS before being terminated in April 2026.

The court however, stated that the overall investigation shows that Khan, with the help of co-accused, attempted to "brainwash" the alleged victim and tried to change her ideological views and religion.

Citing the probe into a sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion case, the order also said that they tried to convince the victim that "there are objectionable stories in the Hindu religion."