Maharashtra

Maharashtra ATS questions 112 over alleged links with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti

Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms to allegedly influence youths towards anti-national activities, the official said.
Maharashtra ATS raids multiple locations over alleged links to Pakistan-based alleged ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti
Maharashtra ATS raids multiple locations over alleged links to Pakistan-based alleged ISI handler Shahzad BhattiPhoto |ANI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday questioned 112 people across the state as part of a coordinated operation probing their alleged links with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, officials said.

Teams from all 14 ATS units simultaneously carried out the operation on Friday morning, during which the identified individuals were questioned to verify the nature of their alleged association with Bhatti and gather further evidence, an ATS official said.

Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms to allegedly influence youths towards anti-national activities, the official said.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Maharashtra ATS
Shahzad Bhatti
Pakistan gangster Shahzad Bhatti