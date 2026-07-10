Maharashtra: Mother of doctor assaulted by Shiv Sena corporator demands protection for medical professionals

THANE: The mother of Dr Srishti Baviskar, who was among the two doctors assaulted by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre at a civic-run hospital in Thane district, has demanded a guarantee of state protection for medical professionals.

Speaking to reporters in Kalyan, Sangeeta Baviskar struggled to control her emotions as she condemned Monday's incident at the Shastri Nagar hospital of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

A viral video showed Mhatre slapping and punching Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe and hitting resident medical officer Dr Srishti Baviskar on her hand at the Shastri Nagar Hospital, triggering massive outrage.

"This is not the first incident at this hospital or in society where doctors have been subjected to beatings and injustice. We repeatedly come across such incidents, where medicos and non-medicos are assaulted, and hospitals are ransacked," Sangeeta said.

Demanding accountability, she stressed that whatever legal procedure is being followed, there must be absolute transparency.

"The truth must be placed before the citizens. That alone will send a strong message to society and act as a deterrent to people with such violent tendencies," she said.

Sangeeta also questioned the "lack of safety" for medical professionals who work gruelling shifts.

"If I can get a guarantee from the government that they will be protected when they work for 48-72 hours without proper sleep or fixed meal times...Under those volatile circumstances, if you launch a murderous attack on professionals, what reaction do you expect?" she asked.

According to KDMC Medical Health Officer Dr Deepa Shukla, the two doctors have submitted their resignations to the private agency through which they had been appointed.

While the two could not be contacted, one of their colleagues confirmed the development.

She said the attack by corporator Mhatre has left her daughter traumatised.