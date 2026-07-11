Onion growers urge Maharashtra govt to show same urgency for rain-hit farmers as traffic disruptions

NASHIK: The Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association on Saturday urged the state government to show the same urgency towards farmers affected by heavy rains as it does when urban traffic disruptions occur.

Association president Bharat Dighole said incidents such as landslides on major highways receive immediate attention, while the financial losses suffered by farmers due to repeated natural calamities and falling crop prices often do not receive the same level of concern.

“When traffic comes to a standstill in cities for a few hours, the entire state’s attention is drawn to it. But when excessive rains, hailstorms, unseasonal showers, floods or drought destroy farmers’ crops, the same concern is rarely seen,” Dighole said in a statement.

He said farmers continue to face crop diseases, unpredictable weather, declining prices and transport challenges, often suffering losses running into lakhs of rupees in a single day.