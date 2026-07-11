Onion growers urge Maharashtra govt to show same urgency for rain-hit farmers as traffic disruptions

NASHIK: The Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association on Saturday urged the state government to show the same urgency towards farmers affected by heavy rains as it does when urban traffic disruptions occur.
Association president Bharat Dighole said incidents such as landslides on major highways receive immediate attention, while the financial losses suffered by farmers due to repeated natural calamities and falling crop prices often do not receive the same level of concern.
“When traffic comes to a standstill in cities for a few hours, the entire state’s attention is drawn to it. But when excessive rains, hailstorms, unseasonal showers, floods or drought destroy farmers’ crops, the same concern is rarely seen,” Dighole said in a statement.
He said farmers continue to face crop diseases, unpredictable weather, declining prices and transport challenges, often suffering losses running into lakhs of rupees in a single day.
Referring to the recent disruption caused by a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Dighole said such incidents were temporary issues arising from heavy rains and could occur during major infrastructure projects or natural disasters.
He called for constructive discussions on improving emergency response systems and reducing the impact of such incidents rather than politicising them.
Dighole also highlighted the importance of infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, tunnels and expressways, saying they benefit farmers by improving connectivity, reducing transport costs and helping perishable produce such as onions, vegetables and fruits reach markets faster.
He clarified that the association was not affiliated with any political party and would continue to support initiatives aimed at farmers’ welfare.
“Cities and villages are equally important for Maharashtra’s development. Along with urban hardships, farmers’ struggles also deserve an equally sincere hearing,” he added.
(With inputs from PTI)