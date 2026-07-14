Police arrest 9 after women tourist molested, family assaulted in Nashik

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested nine people in connection with an incident two days ago in which a woman tourist was allegedly molested and her family members were attacked by a group of hooligans near the Bhavali Dam in Nashik district.
As per the complaint filed by the 44-year-old victim, she was visiting the waterfalls near the dam on Sunday with her husband, son, daughter, brother-in-law, and two nephews. The trouble began when two young men whistled and began harassing her.
When her family intervened, the miscreants reportedly assaulted them, tore the woman's clothes, and snatched her mobile phone.
When her husband attempted to retrieve the phone, the attackers stole his 20-gram gold chain and beat him, the complaint stated.
As the family attempted to leave the scene in their SUV, the perpetrators chased them in a car and on a motorcycle, overtaking and blocking their path.
As per the complaint, approximately eight to nine men armed with sticks, iron rods, and baseball bats came out from the vehicles.
They smashed the SUV's windshield and forced the woman out of the vehicle. The men then molested her, and one attacker swung a baseball bat at her head but she managed to dodge, the women said.
After escaping the attackers, the family rushed to the Igatpuri police station, where they filed a complaint and submitted the video footage of the incident.
A police official confirmed that nine men were arrested on Tuesday.
"A case of molestation, attempt to murder, and dacoity (armed robbery) has been registered. All of the arrested persons are residents of Girnare, Nandgaon Sado, Manikkhamb, and surrounding villages. Some of the miscreants have also been identified six to seven additional suspects from the video footage. One of the accused, identified as Bhoir, has a previous murder case registered against him from 2020-21," said Dr. D. S. Swami, the Superintendent of Police for Nashik Rural.
(With inputs from PTI)