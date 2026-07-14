Police arrest 9 after women tourist molested, family assaulted in Nashik

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested nine people in connection with an incident two days ago in which a woman tourist was allegedly molested and her family members were attacked by a group of hooligans near the Bhavali Dam in Nashik district.

As per the complaint filed by the 44-year-old victim, she was visiting the waterfalls near the dam on Sunday with her husband, son, daughter, brother-in-law, and two nephews. The trouble began when two young men whistled and began harassing her.

When her family intervened, the miscreants reportedly assaulted them, tore the woman's clothes, and snatched her mobile phone.

When her husband attempted to retrieve the phone, the attackers stole his 20-gram gold chain and beat him, the complaint stated.

As the family attempted to leave the scene in their SUV, the perpetrators chased them in a car and on a motorcycle, overtaking and blocking their path.