'Criticism of govt, CM not waging war against nation', says Pune court; grants bail to NCP (SP) leader

A Pune court has granted bail to an NCP (SP) leader Mahadev Balguge on Tuesday, ruling that criticizing the government or the Chief Minister cannot be equated to "waging war" against the nation. While allowing the bail plea of NCP (SP) leader, Additional Sessions Judge B. D. Kulkarni emphasized that every citizen has the right to comment on, compliment, and criticize government actions.

Mahadev Balgude was the state head of the social media wing of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), was arrested in April on the charges of circulating morphed photos of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on social media platforms and also posting content allegedly sympathetic to Naxalites.

Among other sections, Balgude was booked under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with purposely or knowingly endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

The court noted that the case papers showed the applicant had questioned the investigation process in certain cases and the functioning of government schemes, which fell within the realm of public discourse.

"Nothing on record suggests that the accused has declared or incited waging war against the State or committed any act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India," it observed.