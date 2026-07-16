Bungalow row deepens Mahayuti rift as Shiv Sena, NCP allege step-motherly treatment by BJP

MUMBAI: Unrest is brewing among the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance partners, Shiv Sena and NCP, over what they describe as step-motherly treatment in the incumbent government. The allotment of government bungalows has emerged as the latest flashpoint between the alliance partners.

The BJP, with 130 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, is in a dominant position, while its alliance partners, Shiv Sena and NCP, feel squeezed and ignored when it comes to government decisions, allocation of funds and now bungalows.

Sachin Ahir, Shiv Sena MLA, was recently elected Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra State Legislative Council. The state General Administration Department allotted him the 'Raigad' (A-6) bungalow opposite Mantralaya.

However, the bungalow allotment order to Sachin Ahir was immediately cancelled after the government administration found that the same bungalow had already been reserved for Maharashtra BJP unit president and BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan.

Ahir then sought the allotment of former Deputy Chairman of the Upper House Dr Neelam Gorhe's 'Purandar' (C-3) bungalow, but the administration informed him that it had already been allotted to Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode.

Sachin Ahir was then asked to shift his luggage not to a bungalow but to a government flat in the 'Suniti' building at Churchgate.

A Shiv Sena leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said this was nothing but the humiliation of their leader by denying him a bungalow while, on the other hand, a person who is a party president and does not hold any government post continues to retain one.

He said this step-motherly treatment by the BJP-led government was not good.

“We swallowed all humiliation to bring back the BJP to power, and in return what are we getting? The top leadership of the BJP and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should be more lenient towards the alliance partners. We were given step-motherly treatment in the allocation of funds, allowing us to speak in the House and taking major decisions. Our project files are stalled by citing one reason or another. The secretaries of our departments are more concerned about the CM than the department minister,” he said, requesting anonymity.

The NCP is also unhappy because its national president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is yet to be given the finance portfolio that was earlier with Ajit Pawar.