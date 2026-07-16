FDA seals spice shop of Pune fort murder accused Siya Goyal's father over alleged adulteration

MUMBAI: Maharashtra State Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has sealed Pune’s Ketan Agarwal murder case accused Siya Goyal’s father Pravin Goyal's spice shop after detecting the sale of adulterated, non-labelled and poor-quality spices at an unlicensed shop in Pune’s Market Yard area.
The FDA conducted the raid at Siya Goyal's father's shop in Market Yard, Pune, where it was revealed that Pravin Goyal was running the shop, named 'B G Goyal & Company', without a licence. The FDA immediately sealed the shop.
The FDA also seized goods worth Rs 8 lakh from Siya Goyal’s father's shop, and sample testing revealed that adulterated products were allegedly being sold there.
If the charges are proven in court, Siya Goyal's father could face a fine of Rs 5 lakh or life imprisonment as punishment.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has launched a strict campaign against the sale of adulterated food, milk products and other items across the state.
According to the FDA, during the operation, food items at Siya Goyal’s father's shop were found to be of poor and inferior quality, and some were allegedly adulterated.
FDA officers seized a stock weighing 4,172 kg, with a total value of Rs 8,14,630. A notice has been issued to Pravin Goyal to close his business.
Maharashtra State FDA Joint Commissioner Digambar Bhogawade, sharing details of the raid, said, "It has come to light that the establishment concerned is doing business without any valid licence and is violating food safety standards. The shocking thing is that while the licence of this shop is for one place, the business was actually running at another place."
He added that during the inspection, the FDA collected four types of samples due to labelling errors and suspicion of adulteration.
“In these, samples of two different types of turmeric, one brand of sesame and soya chunks have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Due to non-compliance with the rules, the administration has issued a notice to completely close this business until further orders,” he added.
Digambar Bhogawade added that legal action will be decided after the laboratory report of the seized samples is received.
“If only adulteration is found in these food items, then the law provides for a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh for the accused. However, if these food items are proven to be extremely hazardous to human health and unfit for consumption, then the culprit can be directly sentenced to life imprisonment,” he said.