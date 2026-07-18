El Niño disrupts monsoon, slows Maharashtra sowing to 60% against 84% last year

MUMBAI: The progress of the monsoon has been disrupted in Maharashtra due to the growing impact of El Niño, resulting in a sharp slowdown in sowing. As of now, only 60 per cent of the sowing has been completed, compared with 84 per cent during the same period last year.

According to Maharashtra agriculture department data, only 86.92 lakh hectares, or 60 per cent, of the state's total sowing area of 144.36 lakh hectares had been covered as of July 15, 2026.

During the corresponding period last year, sowing had been completed on 120.65 lakh hectares, or 84 per cent of the total area.

The report also stated that farmers in several areas have been forced to re-sow after crops were damaged due to the lack of rainfall. This is expected to add to the financial burden on farmers in Maharashtra.

State agriculture data also showed that soybean accounts for the largest share of the sowing area at around 37.8 per cent, followed by cotton at 34.8 per cent. The remaining area is under foodgrains and pulses.

The worst-affected regions are Marathwada, Konkan and Vidarbha.

The Konkan region has reported only 10 per cent sowing so far, with just 0.38 lakh hectares covered out of a total 3.92 lakh hectares.

In the Nashik region, sowing has been completed on 12.64 lakh hectares out of 20.33 lakh hectares, or 61 per cent.

The Pune region has reported sowing on 4.17 lakh hectares out of a total 12.56 lakh hectares, or 33 per cent.

The Kolhapur region has reported sowing on 2.36 lakh hectares out of a total 7.25 lakh hectares, or 33 per cent. Sambhaji Nagar has reported sowing on 14.28 lakh hectares out of 21.42 lakh hectares, or 67 per cent.

In the Latur region, sowing has been completed on 17.79 lakh hectares out of a total 28.31 lakh hectares, or 63 per cent.

In the Amaravati region, sowing has been reported on 25.48 lakh hectares out of a total 31.61 lakh hectares, or 81 per cent.

In the Nagpur region, sowing has been completed on 10.03 lakh hectares out of a total 18.93 lakh hectares, or 53 per cent.