Citing law and order concerns, Mumbai imposes two-week curbs on public gatherings

Mumbai Police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders across the city from July 23 to August 6, banning the assembly of five or more persons in public places amid apprehensions of a breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan under the Maharashtra Police Act, also prohibits processions, the use of loudspeakers and amplifying instruments, musical bands, and the bursting of firecrackers during processions.

According to the order, intelligence inputs from various sources indicated the possibility of disturbances to public order, danger to human life and damage to property, necessitating preventive measures.

The restrictions will come into force at 12.01 am on July 23 and remain in effect until midnight on August 6 across areas under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

However, the order exempts marriage ceremonies and related functions, funeral gatherings and processions, statutory meetings of companies, clubs and cooperative societies, routine social gatherings of clubs and associations, and assemblies at cinema halls, theatres and other places of public entertainment.

It also excludes gatherings at courts, government offices and local bodies for official work, academic activities in schools, colleges and educational institutions, and assemblies at factories, shops and commercial establishments for normal business operations.

The order further allows exemptions for assemblies and processions that receive prior permission from the respective zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police and other competent authorities.

Police said legal proceedings relating to violations committed during the enforcement period may continue even after the order expires, and those found violating the restrictions could face action under the law.

The order will be publicised through notices displayed at prominent public places, courts and government offices, as well as through public announcements and the media.

(With PTI inputs)