Six killed as truck crashes into car on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha

Six people were killed after a truck collided with a car on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The two vehicles caught fire after the accident that occurred at around 3 am near Virul village. Traffic movement on the busy expressway was disrupted.

A container truck carrying ethanol overturned near interchange IC-80 on the expressway. While another lane remained operational, a stationary car on the road was struck from behind by a truck, and both vehicles caught fire, a senior police official said.

Four car passengers and two occupants of the truck, including its driver, died in the accident, he said.

Teams from the Highway Safety Patrol, Wardha Police, fire brigade, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation rushed to the spot for rescue and traffic restoration operations.