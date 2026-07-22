Maharashtra releases first list of 553 farmers under Rs 36,585 crore farm loan waiver scheme

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday released the first symbolic list of 553 farmers whose farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh have been waived. The remaining names of farmers eligible for the loan waiver will be released soon.

The Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 36,585 crore farm loan waiver that will benefit over 56 lakh farmers. The state government also announced that the 12 lakh farmers who benefited under the 2019 farm loan waiver scheme have been included in the current loan waiver list. These 12 lakh farmers will also get a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, compared with the earlier Rs 50,000.

The state government announced the names of 553 farmers eligible for the loan waiver through a representative method. The first list includes 58 farmers from Amravati District Bank, 133 from Latur District Bank, 16 from Nagpur District Bank, 85 from Pune District Bank, 38 from Satara District Bank and 182 from Thane District Bank. Loans worth Rs 2,99,37,540 belonging to these farmers have been waived.

Maharashtra Cooperative Minister Babasaheb Patil said the government had uploaded the list of 553 farmers whose crop loans had been waived.