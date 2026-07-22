Twist in Pune tale: Cops say Siya initially wanted to only hurt Ketan

PUNE: Siya Goyal, the main accused in the Lohargarh Fort murder case, initially had no plan of killing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, but to make him seriously injured so that she could decline the marriage, citing his disability, and marry her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) are in judicial custody for allegedly killing her 25-year-old fiancé and Pune-based developer Ketan. The digital and forensic probe has revealed that the two accused had searched the Internet on how to make a person permanently disabled and how to slow poison a person so that she could get away from the wedding, the Pune Police said on Tuesday.

The Pune police revealed that Siya and Chetan had various meetings to discuss how Ketan can be injured badly, not killed also. They wanted to break his hand and leg and even discussed whether that could be done when Siya and Ketan were off to Bali on a pre-wedding trip and during the earlier Lohagad Fort visit.