Maharashtra Congress alleges over 900 students booked, 300 detained over student protests in state

MUMBAI: In Maharashtra, police have filed an FIR against more than 900 students, while more than 300 students have been detained at various police stations for participating in protests against the medical exam paper leak.

A Maharashtra Congress delegation led by state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal met Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date to apprise them of the situation of the detained students. The delegation alleged that innocent students, including juveniles, had been detained, calling it a gross violation of human rights.

The Congress party's legal cell also compiled a report on the detentions, alleging that students were not provided copies of the FIRs and were deprived of legal assistance.

The student protests were held at three major locations in Mumbai — Azad Maidan, Shivaji Park and Chaitya Bhumi in Dadar. In Nagpur, the protest took place in front of the RSS headquarters.

Parents of the students and other affected people alleged that police were compelling the detained students to disclose their personal details, including names, mobile numbers, residential addresses, as well as their parents' contact details. They also alleged that students were threatened with dire consequences for participating in the protest against the medical exam paper leak.

Police served notices to the students under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. FIRs were also registered against the students under Sections 189(2), 189(3) and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The Maharashtra Congress legal cell's report submitted to the Maharashtra Police stated that students were intercepted and detained at various locations, including metro stations and public places, even before they reached the protest venues.