Uddhav, Raj Thackeray announce Mumbai morcha on July 26 over student protests, NEET paper leak

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a joint morcha in Mumbai on July 26 to highlight the "angst" of students and their parents over the alleged police excesses against protesters and the NEET paper leak.

Addressing a joint press conference, Uddhav alleged that the government was acting ruthlessly but said students were no longer intimidated.

“Will the prime minister take responsibility for policemen who assaulted students and tore the clothes of women protesters?” he asked.

Uddhav said he had spoken to Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi about the protest, adding that Maharashtra Congress leaders would participate in the march.

Raj Thackeray said the morcha would begin at Shivaji Park and conclude at the Siddhivinayak temple, adding that no political flags would be carried during the demonstration.

“The government has gone on the back foot as the students’ agitation has assumed massive proportions. We will thrash anyone who tries to disrupt our peaceful protest in Mumbai on July 26,” he said.

The two leaders said the protest was aimed at conveying the concerns of students and their parents over the alleged police action against protesters and the NEET paper leak.

The announcement comes as Mumbai continues to witness demonstrations in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led student agitation in New Delhi. On Monday, Delhi Police used tear gas and lathis to stop thousands of protesters marching towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

(With inputs from PTI)