Viral video of cop allegedly manhandling woman protester sparks opposition outrage in Maharashtra

The opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Friday denounced the alleged manhandling of a woman protester by a police officer during a demonstration in Mumbai against the NEET paper leak. The opposition demanded strict action against the police officer.

A video of the incident had gone viral.

The Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad shared a video on X reportedly from a protest in Dadar, central Mumbai, in which a policeman in plainclothers can be seen grabbing a woman demonstrator and manhandling her.

"The agitation over the paper leak case is underway. What happened to a young woman during the protest in Mumbai is deeply painful. It is not right to speak of 'Ladki Bahin' and then treat young women in this manner. It is shameful that women are allegedly being mistreated in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Gaikwad said.

Criticising the ruling dispensation, Gaikwad alleged that protesting students are being threatened and false cases are being filed against them.

In another post on X, the Lok Sabha MP questioned the conduct of the police personnel.

"What is this behaviour, Mumbai Police? Why is a male cop manhandling a young female protester like this? Why isn't he letting his female colleagues handle this? What action will be taken against him? This is unacceptable," she said.

She also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, saying he had posted a video at midnight on Thursday but remained silent when students faced a baton charge.