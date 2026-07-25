Maharashtra CM Fadnavis accuses Thackeray cousins of using student protests for political revival

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray over their proposed joint march in Mumbai, alleging that the protest was aimed more at reviving their political relevance than supporting students.

The Thackeray cousins have announced a joint “Tiranga” march in Mumbai on Sunday in support of students and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters protesting against the Centre over alleged exam malpractices.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, Fadnavis said everyone had the right to express their views in a democracy but questioned the motive behind the march.

“I believe this march has very little to do with students. It appears to be an attempt to recreate political space for themselves. However, I extend my good wishes to them,” he said.

The remarks come after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a setback when six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs joined the ruling Shiv Sena, three years after the party split following Eknath Shinde’s rebellion. Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has struggled to regain a foothold in state politics and currently has no representation in the Maharashtra Assembly.