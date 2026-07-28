Maharashtra CET cell files police complaint after viral audio alleges Rs 12 lakh exam centre offer

The Maharashtra CET (Common Entrance Test) cell has lodged a police complaint after an audio clip of a woman allegedly offering a "special" exam centre to an engineering aspirant for Rs 12 lakh surfaced.

In the clip, a woman is purportedly heard offering an unidentified parent a "special" examination centre for nearly Rs 12 lakh.

She claims the arrangement would help the student secure an exceptionally high percentile and gain admission to a reputed government-aided engineering college.

State CET Cell Commissioner and CEO Dilip Sardesai said they have taken cognisance of the unverified audio clip.

"The MH-CET Cell has not received any complaint in connection with the audio clip. We have taken cognisance of it and lodged complaints with the State Cyber Cell and the Azad Maidan police (in Mumbai)," Sardesai told reporters.

He, however, rejected allegations that candidates could influence the allotment of examination centres.

"A student can choose four preferred examination centres. Female candidates can opt for centres within their district. A week before the exam, students are informed only about the city/town where they will appear. The exact name and address of the centre are shared two days before the exam. No student has the final say in selecting the examination centre. It is allotted randomly through a computerised process," he said.

"We will analyse the students under suspicion. But on this information alone, we cannot conclude that those who scored very high percentiles did anything wrong," he said.

Several students, parents and the Opposition Congress questioned the credibility of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) for engineering colleges, claiming that some candidates with modest academic records secured near-perfect percentiles.

They demanded a thorough probe, saying the future of meritorious students was at stake.