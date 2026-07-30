Bombay HC dismisses NEET-UG retest pleas over tampered OMR claims, fines four Rs 5,000 each.

In the first penal action against NEET-UG retest candidates who moved court over their marks based on alleged tampered Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 each on four students. The fine is to be paid to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the re-examination on June 21.

A small section of the nearly 20 lakh students who appeared for the retest felt they deserved higher marks than those awarded in the results declared on July 16. Some submitted copies of their OMR sheets to support their claims, but a majority of these were later found to be fake.

The division bench of Justice NB Suryawanshi and Justice AD Shinde heard the petitions, which alleged that the re-NEET results declared by the NTA were incorrect and that errors had occurred during the evaluation of answer sheets. The claims were based on tampered and AI-generated OMR sheets.

According to sources in the Education Ministry, the four candidates who filed the writ petitions were Atharva, Hricha, Soham and Rahul.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the High Court directed that the original answer sheets of the concerned students be brought from Delhi in sealed envelopes for verification. The answer sheets were produced before the bench and examined by the judges. The students, their parents and their lawyers were also allowed to inspect the original answer sheets.