Bombay HC, FDA commissioner Tukaram Munde clash over hygiene checks at eateries

MUMBAI: A face-off has emerged between the Bombay High Court and Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Munde over hygiene inspections of eateries, after the court questioned the FDA’s selective action against private establishments and directed it to inspect government and semi-government canteens, including those at Mantralaya and the High Court premises.

Munde has launched a campaign against adulterated food, milk, and unhygienic hotels and restaurants, issuing notices and sealing several city-based famous and branded eateries for alleged violations of FDA norms.

The Bombay High Court expressed displeasure over the FDA commissioner’s high-handed action and asked him to first issue show-cause notices before sealing restaurants, canteens, and hotels if they fail to comply with the directions. The court even told Munde, “Be realistic and we are in India”.

The court said the FDA cannot be selective while carrying out food safety inspections of restaurants and hotels. It directed the agency to inspect all government and semi-government eating establishments, particularly canteens at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, and the High Court, and submit the status of the inspections along with video recordings.

The court was not satisfied with the FDA targeting private and small eateries while sparing government establishments.